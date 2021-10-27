Wausau Paranormal Research Society brings walking ghost tours back

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Paranormal Research Society is conducting its haunted walking tours again this year in anticipation of Halloween.

Friday will offer three tours with 12 stops at 6:00, 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. On Saturday there are special costumed character tours featuring 6 stops leaving from the Elks Lodge every 20 minutes from 6:00 to 8:00. All tickets are $10 per person.

The Society doesn’t charge for its services looking into reported hauntings, and members aren’t paid, so the tours help fund them throughout the rest of the year.

“We need funds to be able to cover travel, upgrades, equipment repair, and lodging, so the tours we do to help with that, but then we take those tours and about 20% of that goes to local charities,” said founder and director Shawn Blaschka.

This is the third year they are partnering up with Share Your Holidays to help fund local food pantries.

The Society uses technology to look for changes in magnetic fields and record any voice phenomena to gather evidence of spiritual activity. They do not get rid of ghosts, but they try to validate their clients and help them co-exist peacefully with their ethereal housemates.

“You kind of lay down ground rules, much like you would with a child in your home. This is not okay, this is okay. We do that and a lot of times that has helped calm the activity.”

