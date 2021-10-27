Advertisement

Three Lakes School District to launch on-site COVID testing

COVID test file
COVID test file(kfyr)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
THREE LAKES, Wis. (WSAW) - The Three Lakes School District will begin offering free on-site COVID testing to district families and staff.

The test site will open on Nov. 2. It will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required. CLICK HERE to register.

Testing is open to students, staff, volunteers, coaches and board members as well as their families. This testing site is not open to the general public.

Results will be emailed to you in a secure link. If you test positive, you may be called by contact tracing staff. The school will be notified of any positive results through the state.

