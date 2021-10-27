Peoples State Bank collecting items for soldiers overseas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Peoples State Bank is collecting items to create care packages for soldiers serving overseas.

Items needed include non-perishable food items, batteries, blankets, stamps, and toiletries. Donations will be given to the Rhinelander Military Support Group, which sends them to soldiers overseas and to agencies serving veterans in Wisconsin.

“I know firsthand how incredibly uplifting these packages can be, having received one from the Rhinelander Military Support Group while I served in Iraq,” said Craig Lau, northern market president of Peoples State Bank.

The donation drive runs through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

