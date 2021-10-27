Offering help to people at Hidden Lakes Estates

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - People still living at a Schofield trailer park have less than two weeks to find a new home, otherwise they could become homeless.

Monday, Nov. 8 is the day people living at Hidden Lakes Estates (formerly Northern Housing Community) need to move out by, but finding a new, affordable home isn’t that easy.

It’s been nearly two months since a Marathon County judge ordered 60 days until eviction from the Schofield trailer park.

“We know that affordable housing is not very readily available,” Schofield Alderperson and Council President Joan Joss said.

Joss is concerned for people living at Hidden Lakes Estates. There’s about 25 people left and she said nearly half have found new homes, while others are refusing to leave.

“I think it’s very hard to be uprooted to have to leave your home no matter what that home is or especially if you’ve been there any length of time,” Joss said.

The property owner, Sustainable Resources, applied for a license to operate the park but was denied by the City of Schofield in January 2021. Now it’s causing displacement and headaches for people living there.

“They really didn’t do anything to do deserve the situation they got put into... This just kind of happened to them, as life happens to us all,” North Central Community Action Program (NCCAP) Street Outreach Specialist James Voss said.

It’s now Voss’ job to help find these people new, affordable homes. But giving them a hand, hasn’t been all that easy.

“They’re very untrusting (sic) at first. I mean some guy comes down and wants to help after they’ve been evicted and kind of thrown for a loop,” Voss said.

Voss has already helped two people find new homes and is working with several others. NCCAP also helps them with their first month’s rent. But for those who haven’t accepted their help, Voss hopes they come around soon before it’s too late.

“I don’t have an agenda, I don’t have anything to sell them, my agenda is to help them out,” Voss said.

Joss said she believes some of the remaining people living there have started a petition to stay but doesn’t think it’ll help.

