Ki Mobility plans to bring 100+ jobs to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A global company called ETAC bought Ki Mobility in Stevens Point and promised to increase job opportunities, rather than downsize.

Ki Mobility employs more than 300 people producing and selling wheelchairs. The expansion will provide over 100 new job opportunities in the Stevens Point location alone over the next few years.

“We’re not being acquired and absorbed into another business. They bought this business and intend to grow this business,” said Doug Munsey, President of Ki Mobility and President of ETAC North America.

Not only will they be growing in numbers, but they also plan to expand their building by 80 thousand square feet. The space will be needed since they’re also taking in employees from a Milwaukee-based company called AEL. The extra hands will be beneficial for the stores’ KI Mobility services in Wisconsin.

“We’ll probably increase our sales team by 30%, so smaller territories is more interaction with customers. It will be easier for us to help them do their job,” said Munsey.

Current employees will also be positively impacted.

“The opportunity for people to try new jobs, do new things, expand their roles. As the organization gets bigger, there are more opportunities for advancement,” said Munsey.

They’ve begun their hunt for; assembly workers, fabricators, sewers, welders, customer service representatives and more. Munsey said all the roles are meaningful and important.

“The people who work here believe that everything they do, the chairs that they are building are helping someone,” said Munsey.

Click here for application information.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.