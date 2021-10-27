Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs in Ala.

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC/Gray news) - Body camera footage shows deputies in Alabama as they worked to revive a child who they said ingested drugs, possibly fentanyl, WBRC reported.

Deputies said Jefferson County dispatchers received a 911 call Monday from a woman screaming that a 1-year-old girl had overdosed.

Responders found a small child lying on the floor unresponsive.

Witnesses on the scene said the child may have ingested fentanyl or other drugs, and she had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes.

Deputies used naloxone to resuscitate the little girl, and she began to breathe slowly.

The child was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators said the girl’s mother, 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell, admitted the child had found some of her drug paraphernalia and put it in her mouth.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted to check the welfare of other children in the home.

Bell was charged with chemical endangerment of a child and held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ken Juedes (Marathon County Crimestoppers) Cindy Schulz-Juedes (Marathon County Jail- 2019)
Jury finds widow guilty in husband’s 2006 murder
Ann Retzlaff
Campground owner in custody after being a no-show for court appearance
Butch Patrick, the actor most known for playing Eddie Munster, testified Oct. 25, 2021 in the...
Actor, famous for playing ‘Eddie Munster’, called to testify in Schulz-Juedes trial
Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state
Becky Heuer from Amherst, Wis. was hospitalized for COVID-19 in Oct. 2020. One year later, she...
The Faces of COVID-19: Amherst woman reflects 1 year after being hospitalized

Latest News

Supply chain issues driving up the cost of Thanksgiving dinner this year
Supply chain issues driving up the cost of Thanksgiving dinner this year
In this Dec. 11, 2006 file photo, a silicone gel breast implant is shown at Mentor Corp., a...
FDA sets stronger safety warnings for breast implants
COVID test file
Three Lakes School District to launch on-site COVID testing
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US ends immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas