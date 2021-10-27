Advertisement

Gov. Evers tours Family Health Center of Marshfield to learn about new substance use disorder program

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Evers toured the Family Health Center of Marshfield Tuesday afternoon to learn about their new “hub and spoke” program.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services teamed up with three health care providers in a new approach to treating Badgercare plus and Medicaid members who have substance use disorders.

After the tour, Evers said, “They’re doing great work. Obviously, this is something that is going to expand over the two years or the two-plus years.”

The Family Health Center of Marshfield, the Oneida Nation Behavioral Health Center in Outagamie and Brown county and the Wisconsin Community Services in Milwaukee are the three “hubs” that will be leading the substance use disorder treatments.

“It’s really the hub and spoke benefit that is going to enable some of the sustainability of the services that are offered here, ”said Karen Timberlake, DHS Secretary Designee. “Filling in some of those gaps in reimbursement so that the program can continue to expand.”

Governor Evers hopes that others will follow in the footsteps of the program.

“At the end of the day we hope that we’ll have some ideas what to do statewide,” said Governor Evers.

For information about the “hub and spoke” program click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butch Patrick, the actor most known for playing Eddie Munster, testified Oct. 25, 2021 in the...
Actor, famous for playing ‘Eddie Munster’, called to testify in Schulz-Juedes trial
American Airlines jet
New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Tree farmer reports theft of 1,000 pounds of evergreen boughs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers place Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
Victims in Ashland County plane crash identifed

Latest News

The director of communicable diseases for DHS said the way Covid-19 deaths are counted hasn’t...
DHS explains how they count COVID-19 deaths
Becky Heuer from Amherst, Wis. was hospitalized for COVID-19 in Oct. 2020. One year later, she...
The Faces of COVID-19: Amherst woman reflects 1 year after being hospitalized
House construction
Wisconsin Assembly passes workforce housing bills
Wisconsin Rapids Police officers catch bull elk strolling through town on dash cam
Dashcam footage captures rare bull elk found roaming Wisconsin Rapids