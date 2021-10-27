Gov. Evers tours Family Health Center of Marshfield to learn about new substance use disorder program

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Evers toured the Family Health Center of Marshfield Tuesday afternoon to learn about their new “hub and spoke” program.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services teamed up with three health care providers in a new approach to treating Badgercare plus and Medicaid members who have substance use disorders.

After the tour, Evers said, “They’re doing great work. Obviously, this is something that is going to expand over the two years or the two-plus years.”

The Family Health Center of Marshfield, the Oneida Nation Behavioral Health Center in Outagamie and Brown county and the Wisconsin Community Services in Milwaukee are the three “hubs” that will be leading the substance use disorder treatments.

“It’s really the hub and spoke benefit that is going to enable some of the sustainability of the services that are offered here, ”said Karen Timberlake, DHS Secretary Designee. “Filling in some of those gaps in reimbursement so that the program can continue to expand.”

Governor Evers hopes that others will follow in the footsteps of the program.

“At the end of the day we hope that we’ll have some ideas what to do statewide,” said Governor Evers.

