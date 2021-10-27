Advertisement

Gov. Evers Appoints Karl Hayes as Vilas County District Attorney
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Karl Hayes to serve as Vilas County District Attorney. Evers’ appointment fills a vacancy created by the appointment of former District Attorney Martha Milanowski to the Vilas County Circuit Court.

“With a track record of excellence and high commendations from previous colleagues, Karl has demonstrated his commitment to upholding justice and fighting for his community,” said Gov. Evers. “I have the utmost confidence in his ability to serve the people of Vilas County well as their new district attorney.”

Hayes will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

Hayes, who previously served in the Vilas County District Attorney’s Office as a legal intern, has family connections to Vilas County and will be relocating back to the area.

He has been an assistant district attorney with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office since 2007.

