The Faces of COVID-19: Amherst woman reflects 1 year after being hospitalized

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - October is always a busy time of year for cranberry farmers. This year feels different for the family that runs Prairie Vista Cranberries in Amherst.

“It’s a lot better this year,” Christy Klieforth said.

“Usually I’m-- when harvest time comes I’m getting kind of stressed because I got to feed everybody, but this year I’m like, ‘Yay! Harvest is here! I get to feed everybody again,’” Becky Heuer, Klieforth’s mother, exclaimed.

They have some perspective after the 2020 harvest.

“It was super cold and Mom and Dad were both sick and I had just gotten over it, the COVID, and so we just tried to get through it last year,” Klieforth explained.

She said they had to bring in a lot of extra help and sometimes worked with headlamps through the night to harvest 129 acres or 33 beds of cranberries.

Nearly everyone in the family got sick with COVID-19 at some point and at varying degrees of severity, but Heuer got the worst of it. On Oct. 16, 2020, she tested positive for COVID-19. The next week she was taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was placed on a ventilator for a month and stayed at the hospital for a total of 50 days.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, she’s doing good this day,’ and you know that’s in the morning and then at night, ‘Well her oxygen dropped again,’ and yeah there were, there were some times in there where we weren’t sure. We were just praying.”

Heuer made it through. NewsChannel 7 interviewed her as soon as she could talk.

“I was active before, so that’s kind of hard,” she said in December of 2020. “I’m getting stronger every day.”

A year after her diagnosis, she said her memory is impaired a bit, but she does remember her interview.

“Your goal when you talked with me was getting home for Christmas and you got to do that,” NewsChannel 7′s Emily Davies noted.

“Yes,” Heuer nodded.

“How did that feel?”

“It felt wonderful,” she smiled. “They had all gotten matching jammies for everyone that said ‘God is Good All the Time,’” she began to tear up.

She and her family have been grateful for all of the little things, especially as she continues to recover.

“It was the hardest thing we’ve ever done, but it definitely just put everything into perspective across the board... just having her here with us now is huge,” Klieforth said.

One of the biggest things Heuer has had trouble with is her memory. Cognitive impairment is a common lasting impact that researchers found and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Friday.

She does a lot of word puzzles to work her memory and brain. She also continues doing her job bookkeeping for the farm, which she said was really challenging at first. She said her brain also gets tired and she has to take breaks, especially when she is doing physical work. Her signal to rest is when she starts switching words around in her sentences when she talks or when she starts to trip. Her equilibrium is not what it used to be.

“Even now, I stand a little more my feet apart just for balancing because I get a little off-kilter once in a while.”

She had to re-learn to walk, to bike. Her husband got her a tricycle, which she reluctantly got on to see how she would ride.

“All my brain wanted to do was make me ride around in circles to the right. That’s all I could do and I was like oh my gosh. So it took a while practicing in our driveway going back and forth and now I can drive a regular bike.”

She also had to re-learn to drive. She began going a short distance to her daughter’s house with her husband, but she said the light and dark of the road and the lines were overwhelming. She began that practice in May, slowly driving further and further; by July she was able to drive by herself.

She tries to walk a lot, which she said has been going really well, but she no longer takes walks outside. Instead, she walks in her basement because she is on a lot of asthma and allergy medication that she did not use to be on.

Though she does not have the level of health she use to, she continues to improve. She and her family say the experience has strengthened their faith, their family, and their mission to stay positive despite difficulty because they say all of the challenges are minor.

“We just lost my cousin, so he did not make it. But yeah, every night I thank God that I’m here and every night I pray for those still going through it with loved ones and those that have lost loved ones because it’s a rough road.”

