Advertisement

Disneyland increases prices for the 5th time in 5 years

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the...
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. The new ticket pricing takes effect in March 2022.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A trip to Disneyland just got more expensive – again.

The California theme park is raising ticket prices for the fifth time in five years.

A one-day ticket will run $104-$164, depending on the demand for that day. Weekends and holidays tend to cost more.

The new pricing takes effect in March.

Disneyland raised its prices in February 2020, just before the pandemic.

According to SF Gate, a single-day ticket to Disneyland cost $41 in 2000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ken Juedes (Marathon County Crimestoppers) Cindy Schulz-Juedes (Marathon County Jail- 2019)
Jury finds widow guilty in husband’s 2006 murder
Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state
Butch Patrick, the actor most known for playing Eddie Munster, testified Oct. 25, 2021 in the...
Actor, famous for playing ‘Eddie Munster’, called to testify in Schulz-Juedes trial
Mosinee senior volleyball player Abbi Martin at a practice on October 19, 2021.
Hello, My Name Is: Abbi Martin
Becky Heuer from Amherst, Wis. was hospitalized for COVID-19 in Oct. 2020. One year later, she...
The Faces of COVID-19: Amherst woman reflects 1 year after being hospitalized

Latest News

Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy
In the US, floods are a leading cause of weather-related death. After record rainfall in the...
Experts urge people to stay safe in flooding
If authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill
2021 Hodag Country Festival
Hodag County Festival announces 2022 line-up, tickets on sale Nov. 1