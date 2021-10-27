DEEP BENCH: Helping millennials with open enrollment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Metlife survey shows millennials are gearing up for major milestones.

They’re placing more importance on open enrollment after the pandemic delayed their life plans. Research shows 4 out of 5 millennials expect a major life change over the next 12 months.

Marquis Smallwood, vice president of workforce engagement at Metlife, joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share some helpful tips.

54% of employees say this open enrollment period is more important to them now than one year ago.

“Just do the research,” Smallwood says, as one of his two tips. “Taking one hour out of your time and dedicating that to benefits and learning more about those plans can go a long way.”

His second tip is, don’t just check the box. Have a conversation with someone you know or trust and ask them how they’ve used those resources to help them.

For more information, you can click here, and watch Smallwood’s entire interview with NewsChannel 7.

