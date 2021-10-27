Advertisement

Dashcam footage captures rare bull elk found roaming Wisconsin Rapids

Wild animal was seen running through the streets
Wisconsin Rapids Police officers catch bull elk strolling through town on dash cam
Wisconsin Rapids Police officers catch bull elk strolling through town on dash cam
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A rare bull elk was seen on 8th Street in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday.

The animal was seen running through the streets on the police dashcam footage.

“This is the first time that I’m aware that happened in the city of Wisconsin rapids so it’s very new to us,” said Lieutenant Scott Dewitt of the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

A nightside officer alerted another officer about the bull and they teamed up to make sure the animal made it out of town safely.

“They followed it through a couple of neighborhoods and kinda just channeled it back into a wooded area where it left the city limits,” said Lieutenant Dewitt.

Bull elk are more common in Jackson County, according to wildlife experts.

“Elk in Wisconsin Rapids is not common at all,” said Scott Roepke an area wildlife expert.

Roepke said there are about 115 elk in Jackson County and the large animal is at the end of its breeding season.

“During September and October some of the younger bulls kind of move outside of Jackson county in search of other elk,” said Roepke.

Animal experts urge people to keep their distance from wild animals.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butch Patrick, the actor most known for playing Eddie Munster, testified Oct. 25, 2021 in the...
Actor, famous for playing ‘Eddie Munster’, called to testify in Schulz-Juedes trial
American Airlines jet
New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Tree farmer reports theft of 1,000 pounds of evergreen boughs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers place Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
Victims in Ashland County plane crash identifed

Latest News

House construction
Wisconsin Assembly passes workforce housing bills
Volunteers, meat and clothes are the primary needs
Wausau-area non-profits address needs for upcoming holiday season
Wisconsin Rapids Police officers catch bull elk strolling through town on dash cam
Wisconsin Rapids Police officers catch bull elk strolling through town on dash cam
Amherst woman still recovering after spending 50 days in the hospital for COVID-19 a year ago
Amherst woman still recovering after spending 50 days in the hospital for COVID-19 a year ago