Country Fest 2022 lineup topped by Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Lee Brice

CADOTT, Wis. (WMTV) - 2022 is right around the corner and Country Fest is ready.

On Wednesday, organizers revealed the full lineup for next June when the stars, led by Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, and Lee Brice, claim the stage in Cadott for the largest three-day country music festival in the nation.

“We are so excited to bring people back to live music and in 2022 we are doing it in a big way!” promoter Wade Asher said. “There’s a reason why fans call Country Fest ‘Your Happy Place’ and we can’t wait to show them all that we have in store and to see those smiles once again.”

In addition to the headliners, Chase Rice, Gabby Barrett, and LoCash help fill out a jam-packed lineup filled with over 50 bands stretched across the main stage and four side stages. Country Fest is slated to run from June 23 to 25, and the daily lineups will feature:

Thursday, June 23: Lee Brice, LoCash, Dylan Scott, Jameson Rodgers, Little Texas, Callista Clark, Nate Barnes, Lauren Weintraub and more.

Friday, June 24: Florida Georgia Line, Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sara Evans, Parmalee, Priscilla Block, Drake Milligan, Ray Fulcher and more.

Saturday, June 25: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, Michael Ray, Rodney Atkins, Lainey Wilson, Tenille Arts, Frank Ray, Dillon Carmichael and more.

Three-day ticket holders are also invited to a kick-off party on Wednesday, June 22, where JessLee, Derek Jones, Kat Beal, Eric Burgett, Derek Crider, Six One Five Collective, and others are slated to play.

The full lineup and camping information are available on the Country Fest website. Three-day passes range from $119-$450, while a single-day general admission ticket will set fans back $75.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.