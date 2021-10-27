Advertisement

Bond set at $1M for Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

Christopher Anderson booking photo
Christopher Anderson booking photo(DuPage County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The 30-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his child’s mother in June, was formally charged Wednesday in Oneida County Circuit Court.

Christopher Anderson was arrested in Carol Stream, Illinois on Sept. 7. He was extradited back to Wisconsin and arrived at the Oneida County Jail on Tuesday night. Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman said Anderson was arrested because of a tip from a confidential informant.

He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Bond was set at $1 million cash.

The body of Hannah Miller, 26, was found near River Bend Road and Highway 8 around 11 a.m. on June 30.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department immediately identified Anderson as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. Two vehicles authorities thought Anderson may have been driving were located unoccupied on July 5 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Prosecutors have already charged another man for having prior knowledge of Anderson’s plan to kill Miller.

Anderson did not have an attorney at Wednesday’s initial appearance. A judge has given him until Nov. 2 to obtain one.

