Bench warrant issued for campground owner after failure to show in court

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bench warrant has been issued for a Shawano County campground owner after she failed to show up for a court appearance.

Ann Retzlaff, 52, is charged in two counties related to a high speed chase in May. Retzlaff owns Annie’s Campground in Gresham.

Retzlaff was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26, but failed to show. The court ordered a $3,000 bench warrant, according to online court records.

Court records show Retzlaff has communicated with the clerk’s office about attorney status, but was not excused from showing up in court Tuesday. During a court appearance in August, Retzlaff stated she was a “sovereign being” and had not been able to find an attorney.

Action 2 News obtained emails sent by Retzlaff to county officials in which she states she attempted to get Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty to represent her, but they were unable to take her case because of their caseload. WILL represents people in constitutional matters.

In one email, Retzlaff says no one has jurisdiction over her.

“Do NOT trespass. Read the Constitution! All of you took an Oath of Office to Protect and Defend the Constitution. Our state’s constitution got hijacked only a year after it was written and we must break free of the chains of slavery, the fraudulent banking elite that rule over all of us, the satanic rulers of the world,” Retzlaff writes.

Retzlaff asked the court to dismiss the bench warrant, saying she spoke with people in the circuit court clerk and district attorney’s offices about her representation.

“Under Article VI, I have a right to counsel of my choice and I choose Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty. I do NOT waive my right to counsel and I do NOT CONSENT to being pigeonholed by nobility’s attempt to force me to make a Special Appearance to state the same as my email, phone calls, and voice message. I have a right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness and I do NOT consent to an illegal and unjust ‘bench warrant’ or un-Constitutional fines, penalties, or false imprisonment (again),” Retzlaff writes.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details the events of May 15. A Shawano County deputy heard that the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high speed chase with a vehicle registered to Retzlaff. They had tried to stop her for failure to stop at a stop light.

Retzlaff crossed into Shawano County on Highway 47. Four squads pursued her. They deployed stop spikes at County MMM and Peach Road. All four of Retzlaff’s tires hit the spikes, according to the complaint. She continued driving and hit another set of spikes at County MMM and Highway 29. She continued driving.

Retzlaff’s tires were flat and she stopped on Highway 29 west. Deputies approached the vehicle for a high risk stop.

One deputy gave orders for Retzlaff to get out of the vehicle, but she did not comply. A lieutenant who knows Retzlaff positioned himself near her door to speak with her. He informed her that she had to get out of the car, but she said she did nothing wrong. She claimed that she is “a sovereign citizen” and was not obliged to get out. The lieutenant told her she was under arrest.

Officers used a “slim jim” tool to open the passenger door. At this time, Retzlaff accelerated and drove west, according to the complaint. The lieutenant and a deputy had to move to avoid being hit.

The officers were able to successfully perform a road block. A lieutenant approached Retzlaff’s vehicle and broke the driver’s window with his baton. Retzlaff was put in handcuffs and placed under arrest.

At this time, she told the lieutenant, “I got your name, so your [sic] involved in child sex trafficking. Your [sic] covering it all up?” She claimed she had been on the way to rescue an employee from a sex trafficking house in Menominee County.

She told the officers that they didn’t know the Constitution and that as a sovereign citizen she “was not required to stop for law enforcement.”

The chase lasted 5.9 miles.

Retzlaff was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts from the broken window class. She referred to the officers as “crooked cops,” according to the complaint. She stated she was wrongfully arrested.

Retzlaff is charged in Shawano County with Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

In Menominee County, Retzlaff is charged with Resisting/Failing to Stop.

Retzlaff made headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic for banning face masks from her campground.

