Arizona’s Watt ruled out against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Arizona Cardinals will be without one of their biggest stars as they take on the Packers in prime time with J.J. Watt being ruled out for the game.

Watt was listed as “did not participate” on all three days leading up to the Thursday night game due to a shoulder injury. It’s the first game Watt will miss with Arizona after signing with the Cardinals this past offseason. In seven games this season Watt has just one sack, but 10 quarterback hits.

The Wisconsin native and Badgers alum has played against the Packers just twice in his career. Watt’s best game against his home state team came in 2012 when he had two sacks and three quarterback hits, but Green Bay got the victory over a previously undefeated Texans team.

Arizona could also be without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins against Green Bay. Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday Hopkins would be a game time decision due to a hamstring injury.

Green Bay will be without two of their best wide receivers due to COVID-19 protocols with both Davante Adams and Allen Lazard missing the game. Cornerback Kevin King and pass rusher Preston Smith were both listed as questionable for Thursday’s game.

