Wausau-area non-profits address needs for upcoming holiday season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the holiday season rapidly approaching, area non-profits are counting on the community for help this winter.

The Salvation Army in Wausau is requesting several items. One thing, according to Salvation Army Development Director Ann Chrudinsky, that is important is clothes. While Toys for Tots gathers a lot for children, it doesn’t necessarily address the need for clothes.

“We need clothing items for children ages newborn up to 14 because Toys for Tots doesn’t supply clothing,” said Chrudinsky.

Turkeys for Thanksgiving and sites for the Angel Tree program are also requested. Another big area of emphasis is volunteerism through the Red Kettle Campaign. Bell ringers are needed every year, not just to help raise money around Christmas, but for all year long.

“It doesn’t just fund the Christmas season,” said Chrudinsky. “This is the majority of our budget, so it really is helpful when people hear those bells and either put money into those kettles or give online.”

Another Wausau-area non-profit, The Neighbors’ Place, is also gearing up for the holiday season. With the meat shortage going on, they request donations of meat, not for the immediate time being, but anticipating a need in the future.

While any donations are appreciated, Donna Ambrose, the Executive Director for the Wausau Neighbors’ Place, says that the organization can better use dollars.

“Monetary gifts are the best because we can look at what we have, what we need because it changes frequently because of this pandemic,” said Ambrose. “We can buy exactly what we need and that can help us be more efficient here.”

For more information on the Wausau Salvation Army, visit here.

For more information on the Neighbors’ Place, visit here.

