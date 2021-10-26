Advertisement

The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state

Travel Wisconsin announced its Crown the Curd Contest received more than 1,900 nominations.
Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day. (KOTA)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One thing that Wisconsin residents know is where to find good cheese curds.

On Monday, the results of sampling over the past few weeks by cheese curd connoisseurs was released to reveal where in the Dairy State people can find the best of the best.

Travel Wisconsin announced its Crown the Curd Contest received more than 1,900 nominations from people who voted on the cheesiest, gooiest and tastiest fried cheese curds in the entire state, from the Northwoods to Beloit. It was later narrowed down to 24 choices in three categories.

When all was said and done, 18,000 votes were cast, Secretary-designee Anne Sayers said.

“Wisconsin’s spirited nature shines brightly through our passionate support of all things Wisconsin and what better way to celebrate Dairyland USA than by celebrating our fried cheese curds,” Sayers said.

For best single location, voters favored the Monroe Optimist Deep Fried Cheese Curds available only during the Monroe Cheese Day Festival. These hand battered fried cheese curds result in a long line every year for people to get their hands on them, Travel Wisconsin noted.

The Great Dane was named best cheese curds for having two to five locations. The restaurant has four locations in Dane County and one in Wausau. Travel Wisconsin noted the Great Dane’s cheese curds are battered in American Pale Ale and served with a delicious roasted Hatch chili ranch.

Finally, of the best cheese curds for a restaurant with six or more locations, Wisconsinites voted in favor of Culver’s. As the pride and joy of Wisconsin, the state’s tourism department noted the restaurant uses fresh curds exclusively from Hillside Dairy in Stanley, Wisconsin.

Travel Wisconsin noted the contest was meant to inspire residents to defend their favorite fried cheese curds, while also promoting new spots for people to try out.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines jet
New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Butch Patrick, the actor most known for playing Eddie Munster, testified Oct. 25, 2021 in the...
Actor, famous for playing ‘Eddie Munster’, called to testify in Schulz-Juedes trial
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Tree farmer reports theft of 1,000 pounds of evergreen boughs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers place Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
Victims in Ashland County plane crash identifed

Latest News

Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National...
SPASH Track and Field star Roisin Willis commits to Stanford
Pigskin potatoes are the perfect appetizer for your next tailgating event
Pigskin potatoes are the perfect appetizer for your next tailgating event
Closing arguments presented in Marathon Co. murder trial
Closing arguments presented in Marathon Co. murder trial
Gov. Evers to make stop in Minocqua to discuss substance use disorder treatment
Gypsy Moths A Threat To Trees
Gypsy Moths A Threat To Trees