Stratford man using his animals as a way to help others

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Jason Sutton is using his property and animals as a way to help others.

Jason Sutton has opened his Tirza’s Ranch. It’s a petting zoo with hundreds of different kinds of animals. Sutton said he is doing this after his daughter Tirza passed away in 2017 from a chromosome disorder. Sutton said the ranch is still a work in progress, but the animals are therapeutic.

“It’s such a beautiful place and it’s in honor of Tirza and what she went through and trying to give kids with the same disabilities the opportunity to enjoy animals and the therapy they can do for people,” Sutton’s life-long friend Becky Hall said.

Sutton said the deeper purpose is to share what animals can do therapeutically with children. He said anyone is welcome to stop by and pet the animals. He also gives wagon rides.

Sutton and his team are holding a benefit at the Eagles Club on Oct. 31. There will also be raffles. The proceeds will go to support Tirza’s Ranch and the dreams he has for it later on. The benefit starts at 7 a.m. and will go to 1 p.m. at 1104 S Oak Ave, in Marshfield.

Tirza’s Ranch is located at 126914 HWY 153 in Stratford. For more information, you can call Becky Hall at 715-551-1611 or Jason Sutton at 715-305-2367.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.