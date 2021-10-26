Advertisement

SPASH Track and Field star Roisin Willis commits to Stanford

Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.
Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -SPASH Track and Field star Roisin Willis, the 2021 Gatorade National Girl’s Track and Field player of the year, has committed to Standford. Willis announced the decision on her Instagram page.

Willis, in her senior year at SPASH, barely missed qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics this past spring in the 800-meter as a 16-year old.

She holds multiple state track and field records, and plans to compete this spring after taking the fall cross country season off.

