Reality TV tattoo artist Kat Von D moving to Indiana

California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.(Source: Instagram/@thekatvond/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D is closing her famous shop.

Von D announced on Instagram she is shutting down her tattoo parlor High Voltage after 14 years in business.

The West Hollywood shop was the setting for the TLC reality series “LA Ink,” which aired from 2007 to 2011.

Von D explained she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to rural Indiana. She said she does not plan to return to L.A. very often.

High Voltage officially closes on Dec. 1.

