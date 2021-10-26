Advertisement

Packers place Lazard on COVID-reserve list

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23), catches a 28-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers have placed wide receiver Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. Lazard is the second receiver in as many days to be put on the list for Green Bay, after Davante Adams tested positive for COVID on Monday.

Lazard has scored touchdowns in consecutive games, and put together his best game of the season against the Washington Football Team this past Sunday with the touchdown as part of a five catch, 60 yard day.

With Adams and Lazard both almost certainly out for Thursday’s game against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay will be severely depleted at wide receiver.

