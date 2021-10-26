Packers place Lazard on COVID-reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers have placed wide receiver Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. Lazard is the second receiver in as many days to be put on the list for Green Bay, after Davante Adams tested positive for COVID on Monday.

Lazard has scored touchdowns in consecutive games, and put together his best game of the season against the Washington Football Team this past Sunday with the touchdown as part of a five catch, 60 yard day.

With Adams and Lazard both almost certainly out for Thursday’s game against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay will be severely depleted at wide receiver.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.