Neighbors called 911 as smoke billowed from Ringle auto shop

No one was injured in a fire at a Ringle auto shop October 25.
No one was injured in a fire at a Ringle auto shop October 25.(Sydney Hawkins WSAW)
By Wyatt Heller and Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RINGLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Neighbors alerted authorities to a fire at an auto shop Monday afternoon.

The call came in at about 2:40 p.m. after neighbors saw smoke billowing out from the auto shop on Gavitt Street in the Town of Ringle.

No one was inside the auto shop at the time, according to the Town of Ringle Fire Chief. There were no injuries reported.

A cause remained under investigation Monday evening.

Investigators plan to return to the scene Tuesday to continue their investigation into the cause of the fire.

