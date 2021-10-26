Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic held Tuesday evening in Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Oneida County Health Department will provide free Modern booster vaccines at Grace Foursquare Church in Rhinelander until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends people who received an mRNA vaccine initially and are at elevated risk of exposure, or have underlying health conditions get a booster dose at least six months after receiving their second mRNA vaccine. People who received a dose of J & J vaccine at least two months ago may also receive a Moderna booster.
The church is located at 4360 State Road 17 in Rhinelander.
DHS’ guidelines for who should receive a booster:
- People 65 years and older
- All residents in long-term care
- People ages 50–64 years with certain underlying medical conditions(link is external):
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension
Dementia or other neurological conditions
Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)
Down syndrome
Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)
HIV infection
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)
Liver disease
Overweight and obesity
Pregnancy
Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
Smoking, current or former
Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant
Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain
Substance use disorders
DHS recommends that the following populations MAY receive a booster dose of Pfizer at least six months after receiving their second dose of Pfizer vaccine, after considering their individual risks and benefits:
- People ages 18–49 years with certain underlying medical conditions(link is external) (see above)
- People ages 18–64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or institutional settings. Occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include front line essential workers and health care workers:
First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities)
Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers)
Food and agriculture workers
Manufacturing workers
Corrections workers
U.S. Postal Service workers
Public transit workers
Grocery store workers
This list could be updated in the future
