Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic held Tuesday evening in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Oneida County Health Department will provide free Modern booster vaccines at Grace Foursquare Church in Rhinelander until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends people who received an mRNA vaccine initially and are at elevated risk of exposure, or have underlying health conditions get a booster dose at least six months after receiving their second mRNA vaccine. People who received a dose of J & J vaccine at least two months ago may also receive a Moderna booster.

The church is located at 4360 State Road 17 in Rhinelander.

DHS’ guidelines for who should receive a booster:

People 65 years and older

All residents in long-term care



Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain

Substance use disorders

DHS recommends that the following populations MAY receive a booster dose of Pfizer at least six months after receiving their second dose of Pfizer vaccine, after considering their individual risks and benefits: