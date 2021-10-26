Advertisement

Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic held Tuesday evening in Rhinelander

(WBRC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Oneida County Health Department will provide free Modern booster vaccines at Grace Foursquare Church in Rhinelander until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends people who received an mRNA vaccine initially and are at elevated risk of exposure, or have underlying health conditions get a booster dose at least six months after receiving their second mRNA vaccine. People who received a dose of J & J vaccine at least two months ago may also receive a Moderna booster.

The church is located at 4360 State Road 17 in Rhinelander.

DHS’ guidelines for who should receive a booster:

  • People 65 years and older
  • All residents in long-term care
  • People ages 50–64 years with certain underlying medical conditions(link is external):
    Cancer
    Chronic kidney disease
    Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension
    Dementia or other neurological conditions
    Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)
    Down syndrome
    Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)
    HIV infection
    Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)
    Liver disease
    Overweight and obesity
    Pregnancy
    Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
    Smoking, current or former
    Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant
    Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain
    Substance use disorders

DHS recommends that the following populations MAY receive a booster dose of Pfizer at least six months after receiving their second dose of Pfizer vaccine, after considering their individual risks and benefits:

  • People ages 18–49 years with certain underlying medical conditions(link is external) (see above)
  • People ages 18–64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or institutional settings. Occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include front line essential workers and health care workers:
    First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities)
    Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers)
    Food and agriculture workers
    Manufacturing workers
    Corrections workers
    U.S. Postal Service workers
    Public transit workers
    Grocery store workers
    This list could be updated in the future
  • Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butch Patrick, the actor most known for playing Eddie Munster, testified Oct. 25, 2021 in the...
Actor, famous for playing ‘Eddie Munster’, called to testify in Schulz-Juedes trial
American Airlines jet
New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Tree farmer reports theft of 1,000 pounds of evergreen boughs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers place Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
Victims in Ashland County plane crash identifed

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius...
Packers place Lazard on COVID-reserve list
Ken Juedes (Marathon County Crimestoppers) Cindy Schulz-Juedes (Marathon County Jail- 2019)
Jury begins deliberations in trial of widow charged with husband’s 2006 death
Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National...
SPASH Track and Field star Roisin Willis commits to Stanford
Pigskin potatoes are the perfect appetizer for your next tailgating event
Pigskin potatoes are the perfect appetizer for your next tailgating event