Jury begins deliberations in trial of widow charged with husband’s 2006 death

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 12-member Marathon County jury was excused to begin deliberations Tuesday afternoon in what was once considered a cold case.

Schulz-Juedes, 66 is charged with killing her husband more than a decade ago. She was arrested and charged in December 2019.

Ken Juedes, 58, was found dead Aug. 30, 2006 by Schulz-Juedes. Investigators said he died of two shotgun wounds. Schulz-Juedes was long considered a person of interest.

Prosecutors say Cindy had the motive, resources, and knowledge to kill Ken. In closing statements, their argument was Cindy knew the layout of the house, how to work their surveillance system, and she knew Ken was drunk the night he was shot, and not fully capable of defending himself.

The defense is trying to establish that five other people killed Ken Juedes. The defense says the motive is that the Juedeses had sued a man for fraud on the land where the Monster Hall Raceway was that the Juedeses owned. The financial suit closed in the spring of 2006, but the Juedeses had tried to file for criminal charges, involving the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the same fraud claim and that investigation was active through Juedes’ death.

One of the people the defense is accusing of the murder is best known for his role as the child-werewolf, Eddie Munster, on the CBS comedy television series The Munsters. The show ran from 1964 to 1966.

The trial began Oct 11. It is scheduled until Nov. 12.

