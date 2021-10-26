Advertisement

Hello, My Name Is: Abbi Martin

Mosinee senior volleyball player Abbi Martin at a practice on October 19, 2021.
Mosinee senior volleyball player Abbi Martin at a practice on October 19, 2021.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) -Abbi Martin was a freshman the last time Mosinee Volleyball made it to state in 2018. While she wasn’t on varsity, she looked up to those that established a culture in the program.

“It was just incredible for me to see those girls be one of the top four teams in our division in the state,” Martin says. “It’s just unbelievable coming from such a small town and seeing what things they can accomplish.”

Four years later, Martin, along with seven other seniors, has led Mosinee to great success including a conference win streak of over 50 matches.

The streak is a testament to those teams Martin came up watching.

“It’s really important for us to leave our legacy and I feel like the streak helps us do that and we’re just honoring the people that started that streak and been a part of it,” Martin explains.

Martin is a leader as the middle blocker on the court.

“Abbi’s just got the size that coaches want that makes her just that much more dynamic,” says Mosinee head coach Justin Jacobs. “She’s just that go-to kid. She can take over a match just about any time she wants.”

She’s just as important off it.

“She brings a lot to our team in a lot of aspects,” said Claire Selenske, one of Martin’s senior teammates. “Not only on the court, but off the court, she’s a super great friend to all our teammates and she really has a great positive attitude.”

It shows in the way she puts her teammates’ success over her own

“Honestly I like it when my teammates get big kills because seeing their excitement and how excited the entire team gets for them is very cool,” says Martin.

That being said, she does enjoy one of her patented kills into the face of the defense.

“I also kind of feel bad when I hit people,” Martin says. “But it’s funny.  I don’t think I’ve ever seriously hurt anyone so it’s funny, something to laugh about.”

Abbi plans on continuing her volleyball career at the collegiate level next year. She has yet to pick a school.

In the meantime, Mosinee continues their postseason push this week with a sectional semifinal at home against Winneconne on Thursday.

