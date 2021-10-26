Advertisement

Gov. Evers to make stop in Minocqua to discuss substance use disorder treatment

(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake will make three stops in Wisconsin on Tuesday to highlight a new way to treat substances use disorders.

Gov. Evers and Timberlake will visit Minocqua Alcohol And Drug Recovery Center in Minocqua. They will also visit clinics in Green Bay and Milwaukee.

Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc. is a federally and state-funded community health center dedicated to reducing health disparities, improving access to high-quality health care services for the underserved, and enhancing community health. FHC helps patients with doctor visits, prescription drugs, dental care, and more.

The three locations are piloting a new treatment program with DHS.

Gov. Evers is expected to be in Minocqua at 2 p.m.

