Advertisement

Fall in love with these Wisconsin potato recipes perfect for the autumn season

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Potato Growers Association is highlighting some delicious recipes perfect for the spooky and tailgating season.

Monster Mash Halloween Saute Potatoes

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs purple potatoes
  • 1 small purple onion finely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • 2 Tbsp Lemon juice
  • 2 Tbsp Butter
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 bunch Green onions
  • salt
  • Lemon pepper

Instructions

  1. In a large pot, boil enough water to cover the potatoes and add plenty of salt. Wash potatoes thoroughly and add to pot of boiling water, then cook for about 15-20 minutes.
  2. Once potatoes are done cooking, drain and peel them while they are still warm. Cut them in halves or quarters and place in a bowl.
  3. In a small saucepan on medium heat, add olive oil and butter. Once the butter is melted, add onions, garlic, and most of the green onions reserving a handful for garnish.
  4. Saute until onion is transparent minding not to burn the garlic. Toss potatoes into this sauce and mix them in gently.
  5. Add the lemon juice, salt and lemon pepper to taste and toss gently.
  6. Remove from heat, place in a serving bowl and garnish with remaining green onions.
  7. Serve and enjoy.

Pigskin Potatoes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 lbs Boomer Gold Little Potatoes
  • 6 oz plain cream cheese room temperature
  • 1/3 cup shredded cheddar
  • 3 Tbsp fresh chives finely chopped
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp Pepper
  • 1 lb bacon thinly sliced rachers cut in half
  • to taste jalapenos optional

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Boil potatoes until fork-tender. Approximately 15-20 minutes.
  3. Cut cooked potatoes in half and allow to cool.
  4. In a bowl, use a spatula to combine cream cheese, cheddar, chives, salt, pepper and jalapenos if desired.
  5. Once cooled, spread cream cheese on one half of the cut potato and sandwich between the other half. Wrap each potato using a half rasher of bacon around the cut middle to ensure the cheese doesn’t escape. These can be made ahead of time and kept in the fridge until the game.
  6. Bake on the middle rack of the oven for ten minutes to allow the bacon to set in place. Flip and bake an additional 10 minutes.
  7. Turn oven to broil. Broil for an additional two minutes, turn once more and broil for approximately two minutes until bacon has reached required crispiness.
  8. Remove from oven and serve.

For more delicious recipes featuring Wisconsin potatoes, visit eatwisconsinpotatoes.com/recipes

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines jet
New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Butch Patrick, the actor most known for playing Eddie Munster, testified Oct. 25, 2021 in the...
Actor, famous for playing ‘Eddie Munster’, called to testify in Schulz-Juedes trial
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Tree farmer reports theft of 1,000 pounds of evergreen boughs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers place Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
Victims in Ashland County plane crash identifed

Latest News

Gypsy Moths A Threat To Trees
Gypsy Moths A Threat To Trees
Monster Mash Halloween Potatoes
Monster Mash Halloween Potatoes
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Rain chances arrive on Wednesday and Thursday
Auto Shop Under Investigation 10/25/2021
Auto Shop Under Investigation 10/25/2021