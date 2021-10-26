Fall in love with these Wisconsin potato recipes perfect for the autumn season

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Potato Growers Association is highlighting some delicious recipes perfect for the spooky and tailgating season.

Monster Mash Halloween Saute Potatoes

Ingredients

Instructions

Remove from heat, place in a serving bowl and garnish with remaining green onions.

Add the lemon juice, salt and lemon pepper to taste and toss gently.

Saute until onion is transparent minding not to burn the garlic. Toss potatoes into this sauce and mix them in gently.

In a small saucepan on medium heat, add olive oil and butter. Once the butter is melted, add onions, garlic, and most of the green onions reserving a handful for garnish.

Once potatoes are done cooking, drain and peel them while they are still warm. Cut them in halves or quarters and place in a bowl.

In a large pot, boil enough water to cover the potatoes and add plenty of salt. Wash potatoes thoroughly and add to pot of boiling water, then cook for about 15-20 minutes.

Pigskin Potatoes

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Boil potatoes until fork-tender. Approximately 15-20 minutes.

Cut cooked potatoes in half and allow to cool.

In a bowl, use a spatula to combine cream cheese, cheddar, chives, salt, pepper and jalapenos if desired.

Once cooled, spread cream cheese on one half of the cut potato and sandwich between the other half. Wrap each potato using a half rasher of bacon around the cut middle to ensure the cheese doesn’t escape. These can be made ahead of time and kept in the fridge until the game.

Bake on the middle rack of the oven for ten minutes to allow the bacon to set in place. Flip and bake an additional 10 minutes.

Turn oven to broil. Broil for an additional two minutes, turn once more and broil for approximately two minutes until bacon has reached required crispiness.