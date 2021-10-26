Fall in love with these Wisconsin potato recipes perfect for the autumn season
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Potato Growers Association is highlighting some delicious recipes perfect for the spooky and tailgating season.
Monster Mash Halloween Saute Potatoes
Ingredients
- 2 lbs purple potatoes
- 1 small purple onion finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 2 Tbsp Lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp Butter
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 bunch Green onions
- salt
- Lemon pepper
Instructions
- In a large pot, boil enough water to cover the potatoes and add plenty of salt. Wash potatoes thoroughly and add to pot of boiling water, then cook for about 15-20 minutes.
- Once potatoes are done cooking, drain and peel them while they are still warm. Cut them in halves or quarters and place in a bowl.
- In a small saucepan on medium heat, add olive oil and butter. Once the butter is melted, add onions, garlic, and most of the green onions reserving a handful for garnish.
- Saute until onion is transparent minding not to burn the garlic. Toss potatoes into this sauce and mix them in gently.
- Add the lemon juice, salt and lemon pepper to taste and toss gently.
- Remove from heat, place in a serving bowl and garnish with remaining green onions.
- Serve and enjoy.
Pigskin Potatoes
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 lbs Boomer Gold Little Potatoes
- 6 oz plain cream cheese room temperature
- 1/3 cup shredded cheddar
- 3 Tbsp fresh chives finely chopped
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp Pepper
- 1 lb bacon thinly sliced rachers cut in half
- to taste jalapenos optional
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Boil potatoes until fork-tender. Approximately 15-20 minutes.
- Cut cooked potatoes in half and allow to cool.
- In a bowl, use a spatula to combine cream cheese, cheddar, chives, salt, pepper and jalapenos if desired.
- Once cooled, spread cream cheese on one half of the cut potato and sandwich between the other half. Wrap each potato using a half rasher of bacon around the cut middle to ensure the cheese doesn’t escape. These can be made ahead of time and kept in the fridge until the game.
- Bake on the middle rack of the oven for ten minutes to allow the bacon to set in place. Flip and bake an additional 10 minutes.
- Turn oven to broil. Broil for an additional two minutes, turn once more and broil for approximately two minutes until bacon has reached required crispiness.
- Remove from oven and serve.
For more delicious recipes featuring Wisconsin potatoes, visit eatwisconsinpotatoes.com/recipes
