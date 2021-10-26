D.C. Everest School District looking for ideas on how to spend next round of relief money

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts in the area are preparing to get their third round of emergency relief (ESSER) money from the CARES Act signed into law last year. One school district, in particular, is D.C. Everest. This third round will give the district a minimum of $700,000.

“This money is obviously one-time money, but it’s over a couple of years,” D.C. Everest School District Superintendent, Kristine Gilmore said.

The first two rounds of money the district got were spent on school operations. “We made really small class sizes but that’s not something we could sustain really long term,” Gilmore said.

It also went to additional teaches, support staff and transportation, like the app that tracks school pick-up.

“All sorts of things that just made school operational during COVID...it really paid off because I think our students did as well as possible during the pandemic for a larger district that opened,” Gilmore explained.

This time the district is asking the community and families for suggestions on where the money could be used.

“We’re really looking at opportunities to support our families,” she said.

Some of the things the district has in mind are learning advocates for students who have missed in-person schooling over a longer period of time, and additional summer schooling.

“I know families want more opportunities after school because kids missed out on a lot of things over the last year and a half,” Gilmore said.

The district said in the end it will get approximately $4.5 million total. But this portion of money, the district explained, is tricky to work with.

“Because if we hire two new guidance counselors, that’s great for a year, but what happens when the money goes away,” Gilmore explained.

Ultimately, Gilmore said she wants to support kids where they are at, whether it’s in-person or online.

“I don’t think it was learning loss, I think it was learning opportunities were lost. So we need to give students the things they missed out on and really just help them get to where they’re at without putting any additional stress on their families.”

If you would like to send in a suggestion, send it to kgilmore@dce.k12.wi.us

