Advertisement

Dave Chappelle agrees to meet with transgender critics, but won’t ‘bend to anybody’s demands’

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville...
In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dave Chappelle is responding to the controversy over his latest comedy special, “The Closer.”

In the special, the comedian cracks jokes about transgender people, and some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups are critical of the material.

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”

Employees at Netflix participated in a walkout last week after the company continued to defend “The Closer.”

Chappelle told audiences that he’s been disinvited from several film festivals and that Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is the only one who hasn’t “canceled” him yet.

Chappelle announced the documentary on his pandemic comedy shows will be released in theaters throughout November.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines jet
New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Butch Patrick, the actor most known for playing Eddie Munster, testified Oct. 25, 2021 in the...
Actor, famous for playing ‘Eddie Munster’, called to testify in Schulz-Juedes trial
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Tree farmer reports theft of 1,000 pounds of evergreen boughs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers place Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
Victims in Ashland County plane crash identifed

Latest News

The arrests are connected to a 10-month investigation between federal law enforcement officials...
Justice Dept.: 150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids
Gov. Evers to make stop in Minocqua to discuss substance use disorder treatment
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
Army soldier serving overseas charged with killing grandparents in S.C.