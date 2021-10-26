Dane Co. airport announces non-stop service to Washington D.C.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport announced Tuesday it’s bringing back non-stop flights to the nation’s capital.

Starting this November, the Madison airport will offer Delta Airlines flights departing at 5:35 p.m. Sunday through Friday to Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. Tickets are currently on sale.

Reagan National Airport offers connecting flights to five international locations and 96 domestic spots, which Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi pointed out is great for Wisconsinites.

“Delta Airlines continues to show support for the Dane County Regional Airport and the travelers of Wisconsin,” Parisi said. “This serves as a great route to reach our nation’s capital from our state’s capital, as well as the international destinations beyond it.”

Airport Director Kim Jones noted this is the third time in just a few weeks the airport has revealed the return of another non-stop flight to a U.S. destination. On Oct. 4, the Dane Co. airport noted daily trips to LaGuardia Airport in New York would be back.

“We are happy to continue to bring the residents of south central Wisconsin numerous east coast flights, including Delta’s flight to Washington-Reagan,” Jones said.

The DCRA also offers non-stop flights to destinations including New Jersey, Seattle and Denver.

