Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans plan 2nd election investigation

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans plan to launch another investigation of the 2020 election. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu announced Monday that GOP leaders will authorize the Senate elections committee to probe election administration in the wake of findings legislative auditors released Friday.

That report did not find any widespread fraud in the state. It did identify inconsistent administration of election law based on surveys of ballots it reviewed across the state. It made 30 recommendations for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to consider and 18 possible legal changes for the Legislature. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has already hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate the election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines jet
New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
Victims in Ashland County plane crash identifed
Single car crash in Waupaca County under investigation
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway
Butch Patrick, the actor most know for playing Eddie Munster, testified Oct. 25 in the trial of...
Actor, famous for playing ‘Eddie Munster’, called to testify in Schulz-Juedes trial

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers place Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list
Butch Patrick, the actor most know for playing Eddie Munster, testified Oct. 25 in the trial of...
Actor, famous for playing ‘Eddie Munster’, called to testify in Schulz-Juedes trial
Defense rests in Marathon Co. murder trial, closing arguments Tuesday
Defense rests in Marathon Co. murder trial, closing arguments Tuesday
Portage County offering public vaccine clinic at UW-Stevens Point