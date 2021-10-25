Tree farmer reports theft of 1,000 pounds of evergreen boughs

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of 1,000 pounds of evergreen boughs.

Boughs are used during the holidays to make wreaths, garland or other festive decorations. The boughs were stolen Saturday night.

If you have any information regarding this theft you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 App. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.