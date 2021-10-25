Advertisement

Tree farmer reports theft of 1,000 pounds of evergreen boughs

Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background(123RF)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of 1,000 pounds of evergreen boughs.

Boughs are used during the holidays to make wreaths, garland or other festive decorations. The boughs were stolen Saturday night.

If you have any information regarding this theft you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 App.  Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines jet
New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Single car crash in Waupaca County under investigation
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
2 dead in Town of Marengo plane crash
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

Latest News

NTC Expands Truck Driver Program
NTC Expands Truck Driver Program
A driver enters one of the training trucks
NTC adds to its fleet of CDL training trucks
Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph are possible Monday.
First Alert Weather: Continued cool, rain later in the week
The Packers Dean Lowry recovers a fumble against the Washington Football Team on October 24,...
Packers defense comes up with red zone stops, best performance of season