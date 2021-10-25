Advertisement

REPORT: Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry tests positive for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau...
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.(Matt Ludtke | AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network.

Barry is fully vaccinated, as are all NFL coaches, and would be able to return to the team in-person once he tests negative twice 24 hours apart.

The news is a blow to a Packers’ defense that put up their best performance of the season against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, holding them to just 10 points, and ahead of Thursday’s game with undefeated Arizona, with one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines jet
New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Single car crash in Waupaca County under investigation
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
Victims in Ashland County plane crash identifed
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

Latest News

The Packers Dean Lowry recovers a fumble against the Washington Football Team on October 24,...
Packers defense comes up with red zone stops, best performance of season
Packers defeat Washington Football Team 24-10, move to 6-1
10-23-21- REGIONAL FINAL HIGHLIGHTS
SPASH boys soccer beats Wisconsin Rapids, D.C. Everest and Mosinee volleyball advance in regional finals
10-23-21- REGIONAL FINAL HIGHLIGHTS
10-23-21- REGIONAL FINAL HIGHLIGHTS