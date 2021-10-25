REPORT: Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network.

#Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He will surely miss Thursday’s game against the #AZCardinals, though he will be part of the planning virtually. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 25, 2021

Barry is fully vaccinated, as are all NFL coaches, and would be able to return to the team in-person once he tests negative twice 24 hours apart.

The news is a blow to a Packers’ defense that put up their best performance of the season against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, holding them to just 10 points, and ahead of Thursday’s game with undefeated Arizona, with one of the best offenses in the NFL.

