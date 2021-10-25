Advertisement

Portage County offering public vaccine clinic at UW-Stevens Point

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A public walk-in vaccine clinic will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Monday, Oct. 25. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower level of the DeBot Dining Center, 325 Isadore St. in Stevens Point. Parking will be free in Lot V across the street during the clinic. Street parking is available for a fee, charged by the city.

The clinic is open to the community and UW-Stevens Point students and employees,

Portage County Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health is administering the clinic. No appointment or prior registration information is needed. There is no charge for the vaccination, but PCHHS can receive reimbursement from insurance companies so please bring your insurance card. No one will be turned away for not presenting insurance.

