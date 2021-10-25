Peyton’s Promise collects 794 donated food items at Community Halloween Party

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - With Halloween just a week away, hundreds gathered at Greenheck Fieldhouse Sunday afternoon to start festivities early. That included Peyton’s Promise.

While most kids collected candy, this group of fifth through twelfth graders focused on collecting canned goods for those in need.

“A lot of people don’t have a lot of access with Thanksgiving, Christmas, and all of those holidays coming up. They don’t know what their holidays are going to look like and to have food in place for them to have is really important,” said Abby Sendelbach, Advocate Board President for Peyton’s Promise.

They collected 794 food items at the event.

Other festivities included face painting, bouncy houses, and games.

The Everest Metropolitan Police Department was a large contributor to arranging the event.

“We seek out donations from community members and businesses throughout the last half of the year,” said Police Chief Clay Schulz.

They also organized the venue and helped with games. Police Chief Schulz said this year’s event had more people than he’d ever seen in previous years.

To stay up to date with Everest Metro Police Department in Facebook click here. To donate to Peyton's Promise or get involved click here.

