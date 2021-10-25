Advertisement

Packers place Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Just hours after news broke about defensive coordinator Joe Barry testing positive for COVID. the Packers have placed star wide receiver Davante Adams on the reserved/COVID-19 list.

Adams placement on the list does not necessarily mean he tested positive for the virus, he could be a close contact to a positive test. If he tested positive himself and is vaccinated, he would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to return to the team.

Regardless, his status for Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals is murky at best.

