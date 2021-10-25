Packers defense comes up with red zone stops, best performance of season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers win over the Washington Football Team marked their best defensive performance of 2021, holding WFT to just 10 points, the fewest they’ve allowed all season.

It didn’t start out that way, they gave up a 40-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin on Washington’s first drive, and struggled to get pressure on WFT quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Then Rashan Gary magic happened, when the third-year outside linebacker forced a Heinicke fumble on the second play of the third quarter.

“Man, I can’t remember,” Gary said on how the play developed. “I just know I got to the ball and got to the edge, I seen him about to throw it, and I’ve been practicing it every week.”

Later in the quarter, at long last, the Packers defense stopped a team from scoring in the red zone after opponents were 15 for 15 to start the season in that situation.

Once they came up with one, a mental hurdle seemed to be cleared, and the Packers actually prevented WFT from scoring a touchdown on all four of their red zone trips.

“We’re 15-19 now,” said Aaron Rodgers with a laugh. “It’s good, it’s good. I’m happy for those guys.”

“I thought our defense really, I know there’s been a lot of discussion about the red-zone defense, but when you hold a team to 0-4 in the red zone, that’s a pretty big deal,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

While the noise surrounding their futility in the red zone was loud, the defensive performance overall gave a lot to be encouraged about.

“We kind of toughened up in the red-zone,” Rodgers said. “Forced some turnovers and give us the ball back. So, that was a lot of big plays for those guys.”

“We not out here to prove nothing,” Gary said. “We just out here trying to put together our best game.”

