Advertisement

NTC adds to its fleet of CDL training trucks

A driver enters one of the training trucks
A driver enters one of the training trucks(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College is starting its next section of commercial drivers license classes with an addition to its training fleet of trucks.  Kreuger Floral donated one of its delivery trucks to the school to expand the options and allow them to accommodate more students.

“We had picked up two brand-new Class B vehicles for our first section and both of those are manuals.   Kreuger was so generous to donate the truck that they did to us.  That is an automatic transmission,  and that’s all that Kreuger has is automatic transmissions for those class B trucks,” said Associate Dean of NTC’s School of Public Safety Paul Strehlow.

Students in the Class B program can now opt to be certified to drive only automatic trucks, or both.

The school has had a training program for a Class A CDL, but just started the Class B courses last spring.  A Class A license allows the holder to do long-haul big rig driving, while the class B relates more to local needs such as dump trucks, school buses and delivery trucks.

Certification is a quick process.  The Class  A takes eight weeks to get and the Class B is only a five-week program.

“If you’re looking for something that’s, ‘Hey, I want to do something and I want to get trained in a field,’ this is short, to the point, and you can get out on the road and start making a good living for yourself or family,” Strehlow said.

Companies are in need of drivers as the supply chain continues to falter.  Many are offering higher than normal wages as well as signing bonuses for new employees.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines jet
New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Single car crash in Waupaca County under investigation
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
2 dead in Town of Marengo plane crash
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

Latest News

NTC Expands Truck Driver Program
NTC Expands Truck Driver Program
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Tree farmer reports theft of 1,000 pounds of evergreen boughs
Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph are possible Monday.
First Alert Weather: Continued cool, rain later in the week
The Packers Dean Lowry recovers a fumble against the Washington Football Team on October 24,...
Packers defense comes up with red zone stops, best performance of season