NTC adds to its fleet of CDL training trucks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College is starting its next section of commercial drivers license classes with an addition to its training fleet of trucks. Kreuger Floral donated one of its delivery trucks to the school to expand the options and allow them to accommodate more students.

“We had picked up two brand-new Class B vehicles for our first section and both of those are manuals. Kreuger was so generous to donate the truck that they did to us. That is an automatic transmission, and that’s all that Kreuger has is automatic transmissions for those class B trucks,” said Associate Dean of NTC’s School of Public Safety Paul Strehlow.

Students in the Class B program can now opt to be certified to drive only automatic trucks, or both.

The school has had a training program for a Class A CDL, but just started the Class B courses last spring. A Class A license allows the holder to do long-haul big rig driving, while the class B relates more to local needs such as dump trucks, school buses and delivery trucks.

Certification is a quick process. The Class A takes eight weeks to get and the Class B is only a five-week program.

“If you’re looking for something that’s, ‘Hey, I want to do something and I want to get trained in a field,’ this is short, to the point, and you can get out on the road and start making a good living for yourself or family,” Strehlow said.

Companies are in need of drivers as the supply chain continues to falter. Many are offering higher than normal wages as well as signing bonuses for new employees.

