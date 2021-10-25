Advertisement

Massive skeleton bursts out of home for Halloween

By Zachariah Durr and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLE Weekend/Gray News) – There’s a Halloween display in Ohio that is over-the-top impressive and turning heads.

Cleveland Weekend says Alan Perkins crafted a skeleton so big, it exploded out of his house.

Or at least that’s what it looks like.

The Olmsted Falls resident took industrial-sized foam, PVC pipes, hardware and paint, and created what gives the illusion of a 1,000-foot-tall skeleton bursting from the roof and windows of his home.

Normally Perkins places a spooky wrought-iron fence, fun-loving skeletons and a fake graveyard, complete with the names of his neighbors on the tombstones, in the yard.

But after four years of planning, the oversized skeleton was born.

According to Cleveland Weekend, cars are lining up to check out the display, so Perkins is taking advantage of the attention to raise money for St. Jude’s Research. His goal is to raise $40,000.

Copyright 2021 Cleveland Weekend via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines jet
New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
Victims in Ashland County plane crash identifed
Single car crash in Waupaca County under investigation
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway
Butch Patrick, the actor most know for playing Eddie Munster, testified Oct. 25 in the trial of...
Actor, famous for playing ‘Eddie Munster’, called to testify in Schulz-Juedes trial

Latest News

An Ohio resident spent four years planning to create an oversized skeleton for Halloween.
Ohio man builds a skeleton bursting out of his house for Halloween, and it’s pretty incredible
Moderna says a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine generated a robust immune response in...
COVID cases falling, but trouble signs arise as winter looms
The border between U.S. and Canada will open in November.
US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements
FILE - Pictured is the al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria. The U.S. trains Syrian...
Officials: Iran behind drone attack on U.S. base in Syria