For the holidays, shop early and locally to reduce supply chain backlog frustration

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you are starting your holiday shopping, there is a solution that’s much closer to home than you may think. The last few weeks, Action 2 News has been reporting how a supply chain crisis is impacting businesses and places all over the country. With the holidays not far away and Christmas exactly two months from Monday, it may be time to cut back on ordering online and turn to your community.

“I would say shop early and shop local,” Tom Sieber, small-business owner of the educational store in Green Bay, School House, said. “Being local, as soon as our product comes in, we know the hot sellers to people unloading the trucks, checking it in, pricing it, knowing what the good sellers are. We can get that product on the shelf in less than an hour. Some of the big box stores have to go from distribution center to distribution center to the store, then finally onto the shelf.”

Hundreds of cargo ships have been stuck off the coast of California in recent months, delaying deliveries. This adds fire to the already inflamed situation of worker shortages for truck drivers and postal workers who are essential in getting packages to your door. It has been challenging nationwide. However, shopping locally at family-owned stores like School House, second-generation family owned and part of the Green Bay community since 1975, may cut down on purchasing delays.

“Since the pandemic started, we’ve had an issue getting product in and getting supplies in,” Sieber shared. “But, a lot of our vendors told us we should be good as long as we get our orders in by September 30th. So, we got a lot of our orders in by the end of August and middle of September just to make sure we beat their deadline. Right now we’re fully stocked. We’re looking good.”

Or, you can reduce your buying needs altogether. As one local mother did with her five children ranging in ages from 6-17, purchasing three thoughtful presents for each of her children.

“The three gifts per child, started when they were little because it got too overwhelming,” Bonnie Manthey, mother of five and shopper at School House, said. “I was spending too much money trying to match a price. It got to be too overwhelming. Then, it was like ‘okay, this is going to stop. We’re just going to do three gifts, and we’re going to make sure they like the gifts.’ That’s why it’s so important to bring them to have them point out what they want, and that way they get what they want.”

Manthey also recommends gifting experiences along with, or instead of, a worthwhile package.

“Just shop local,” Manthey emphasized. “Go out of the box and look for something different. The Railroad Museum is wonderful, the Children’s Museum, different things. I always look for things that are different. Also, these shelves are packed at this store, which I was absolutely surprised at. So, supply? They have plenty of stuff here.”

School House owner Sieber recognized that they won’t be able to reorder as much or as quickly in the coming weeks. So, shopping early could help you avoid empty shelves.

