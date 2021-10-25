Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Sunshine on Monday and Tuesday

Breezy on Monday afternoon.
By Mark Holley
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

A nice start to the new work and school week with temps in the upper 40s/low50s this afternoon. Wind gusts today will be around 25 to 30 mph. A frosty start to Tuesday but sunshine and mild in the afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WSAW)
Monday Temps
Monday Temps(WSAW)

The next weather maker arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. Rain showers are likely on Thursday. The good news for parents and kids, Halloween looks dry and pleasant.

