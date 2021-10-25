Advertisement

Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A 79-year-old Blue Ash man is accused of shooting his son because he wouldn’t stop playing the guitar, court records show.

WXIX reported it happened Sunday at a home on Mohler Road, according to Blue Ash police.

Fred Jon Hensley Sr. was charged with felonious assault “based on the officer’s investigation including a verbal statement from the suspect, who stated he shot his son with a .380 pistol because he would not stop playing his guitar,” police wrote in a criminal complaint.

He also faces a domestic violence charge.

“Hensley Sr. said he was tired of his son playing the guitar for over an hour. Hensley Sr. said he was only trying to shoot the guitar but ended up shooting his son in the (right) side of his stomach. (The son) then assaulted his father while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive,” police wrote in an affidavit.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Sunday night.

He is scheduled to face a judge Monday.

