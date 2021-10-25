Advertisement

Actor, famous for playing ‘Eddie Munster’, called to testify in Schulz-Juedes trial

By Heather Poltrock and Emily Davies
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A witness that likely surprised jurors was called to the stand Monday to testify in what is likely the final days of the trial for Cindy Schulz-Juedes.

Schulz-Juedes is the 67-year-old widow accused of killing her husband in 2006. She was arrested and charged in December 2019.

Ken Juedes, 58, was found dead Aug. 30, 2006 by his wife, Schulz-Juedes. Investigators said he died of two shotgun wounds. Schulz-Juedes was long considered a person of interest.

The defense is also trying to establish that five other people killed Ken Juedes. The defense says the motive is that the Juedeses had sued a man for fraud on the land where the Monster Hall Raceway was that the Juedeses owned. The financial suit closed in the spring of 2006, but the Juedeses had tried to file for criminal charges, involving the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the same fraud claim and that investigation was active through Juedes’ death.

One of the people the defense is accusing of the murder is best known for his role as the child-werewolf, Eddie Munster, on the CBS comedy television series The Munsters. The show ran from 1964 to 1966.

Investigators said Butch Patrick met Ken Juedes at Monster Hall Raceway in Unity. Juedes was part owner.

“I was in the process of booking an event when someone says, ‘Have you seen the National Inquirer today?’ I said, ‘No,’ and when I looked it up I noticed I was on the cover with the headline that says ‘Munster Murder Bombshell at Monster Hall’ and that’s how I found out about my invol.... Supposedly my involvement in it,” Patrick said Monday.

His attorney asked that the 2012 article be retracted and it was.

He says he was not involved in Juedes’ murder. He does know the other people who the defense is accusing.

He says he does not know where he was for sure on the day before and after Juedes’ death, saying he travels a lot.

The crime lab witnesses did not find evidence of any of the five people the defense is accusing of Ken Juedes’ murder in the Juedes home.

The prosecution and defense will take the rest of the day Monday to prepare their closing statements.

