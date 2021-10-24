Advertisement

SPASH boys soccer beats Wisconsin Rapids, D.C. Everest and Mosinee volleyball advance in regional finals

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In regional final action, SPASH boys soccer beat Wisconsin Rapids 3-2 to move on to the sectional.

In Eau Claire, D.C. Everest upset the top-seeded Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes 3-2 to win their regional, while Mosinee edges Waupaca at home 3-2 to win their respective regional for the fifth-straight year.

To view other area scores, you can go to our scoreboard.

