Single car crash in Waupaca County under investigation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single car crash in the town of Caledonia Saturday night.

Deputies said around midnight debris was reported in the highway at USH 10 near Martin Road. They arrived to the scene and found a car that had rolled over from eastbound to westbound lanes on USH 10.

The driver was found outside the car and flown to ThedaCare Neenah to be treated for serious injuries, according to the report.

The crash is being investigated.

