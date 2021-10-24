Advertisement

Single car crash in Waupaca County under investigation

(WJHG/WECP)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single car crash in the town of Caledonia Saturday night.

Deputies said around midnight debris was reported in the highway at USH 10 near Martin Road. They arrived to the scene and found a car that had rolled over from eastbound to westbound lanes on USH 10.

The driver was found outside the car and flown to ThedaCare Neenah to be treated for serious injuries, according to the report.

The crash is being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Major Harris, 3, died of gunshot wound
Raymond Piller, Taylor County Silver Alert
Missing Taylor County man found safe
14 arrested, charged with large-scale cocaine distribution in southeastern Wisconsin
Tower near Little Chicago is part of the county’s Broadband Task Force’s plan to provide better...
New wireless tower unveiled in Marathon County
FILE
Boy found dead in Oconto County brook

Latest News

Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
2 dead in Town of Marengo plane crash
What to know if you encounter a black bear in the wild preparing for hibernation
What to know if you encounter a black bear in the wild preparing for hibernation
A bit breezy on Monday, but locales will be dry through Tuesday.
First Alert Weather: Continued cool, wet weather returns later in the new week
More sun north Sunday, clouds common to the south. Best risk of wet weather locally is later in...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast