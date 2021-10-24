Advertisement

Packers lead Washington Football Team at halftime 14-7

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers lead the Washington Football Team 14-7 at halftime.

Green Bay drew first blood with a familiar connection, when Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams on fourth down on their first drive of the game for a 17-yard touchdown. That capped off a 13-play, 75-yard opening sequence.

Washington answered on their opening drive, when Taylor Heinicke connected with Terry McLaurin for a 40-yard score.

The Packers finally scored again on their final drive of the first half, Allen Lazard capped off a drive where he had five catches with a 10-yard score.

The Packers also blocked a field goal in the second quarter, then Mason Crosby had a kick of his own blocked on the ensuing possession.

Washington will receive the ball to start the second half.

10-23-21- REGIONAL FINAL HIGHLIGHTS
SPASH boys soccer beats Wisconsin Rapids, D.C. Everest and Mosinee volleyball advance in regional finals
D1 boys, girls cross country teams compete for spots at state
SPASH boys cross country wins Division 1 sectional, 15 other area individuals qualify for state