Packers lead Washington Football Team at halftime 14-7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers lead the Washington Football Team 14-7 at halftime.

Green Bay drew first blood with a familiar connection, when Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams on fourth down on their first drive of the game for a 17-yard touchdown. That capped off a 13-play, 75-yard opening sequence.

Washington answered on their opening drive, when Taylor Heinicke connected with Terry McLaurin for a 40-yard score.

The Packers finally scored again on their final drive of the first half, Allen Lazard capped off a drive where he had five catches with a 10-yard score.

The Packers also blocked a field goal in the second quarter, then Mason Crosby had a kick of his own blocked on the ensuing possession.

Washington will receive the ball to start the second half.

