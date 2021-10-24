Advertisement

New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin

American Airlines jet
American Airlines jet(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An American Airlines plane traveling from New York to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Wisconsin.

An official with the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison says plane landed without incident about 2:19 p.m. Central time after reports of smoke in the cabin.

Officials say there were 190 people on board the Airbus 321, including pilots and crew. The passengers and crew evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

A separate plane was being arranged to take the passengers to Los Angeles.

The runway was closed for approximately five minutes.

American Airlines is holding the plane in Madison until it can be inspected. An airline spokesperson told our sister station, WMTV, it’s unclear what caused the smoke.

