First Alert Weather: Continued cool, rain later in the week

Sun fading to clouds today. Rain returns to the region for the second half of the week.
Sun fading to clouds today and cool.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There was sunshine to kick off the day in North Central Wisconsin but clouds will overspread locations near and south of Highway 29 by this afternoon. Meantime, in the Northwoods, a mix of sun and clouds will be the story. Staying cool today with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. It will be dry at Lambeau Field for the Packers game with temps in the 50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy and cool for today's Packers game.
Lots of clouds tonight with a chance of showers in our far southern counties (Juneau, Adams, and Waushara). Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy on Monday with morning clouds giving way to some sunshine for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Morning clouds on Monday, a few showers far south.
Clouds breaking for afternoon sun on Monday, brisk.
Milder for Tuesday and Wednesday. A good deal of sunshine on Tuesday with afternoon readings rising into the upper 50s. Increasing clouds on Wednesday with highs near 60.

Rain showers moving into the region Wednesday night.
Periods of rain and breezy on Thursday.
Some lingering showers in the region on Friday.
The next rain producer will start to shift into the Badger State Wednesday night. Periods of light to moderate rain is expected Wednesday night and on Thursday. The rain will taper to showers Thursday night and for the day on Friday. Breezy and cool to wrap up the work week with highs in the mid 50s Thursday, low to mid 50s Friday.

A bit milder Tuesday and Wednesday, but overall seasonable temps for late October.
Halloween Eve on Saturday features a fair amount of sun with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Halloween is shaping up to be dry with more sun than clouds and highs in the mid 50s.

