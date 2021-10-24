Advertisement

Black bears preparing for hibernation

There are important steps to note when encountering a bear in the wild(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The long winter approaching means a period of rest for one of Wisconsin’s most recognizable creatures. Black bears spend the fall month gearing up for winter by eating and resting.

Jeff Traska is the owner of the Wisconsin Black Bear Education Center, an area designed to teach people about the habits and nature of black bears. He says the hibernation period begins in late August before the hibernation actually begins in November.

“Each bear has a different thought process on when it’s going to start its hibernation,” said Traska.

Bears spend the first weeks eating tons of food, primarily nuts and berries. They then begin a gradual resting process.

“They’ll slow down with their eating and they’ll start resting more and more each day,” said Traska. “Each day that they rest, their metabolism slows down, getting them ready for hibernation.”

During hibernation, a bear’s heart rate can be reduced to four to five beats per minute.

It’s possible for people to encounter bears during their hibernation preparation. If someone sees a bear on their property, Traska says it’s important to shoo them away.

“If he’s looking real comfortable laying down in your back yard, you need to be the aggressor,” said Traska. “Don’t be afraid to wave your harms and holler loudly.”

If someone is out hiking or walking in the woods and they encounter a bear, it’s best to make the bear feel your presence. In that situation, running away is not suggested. Instead, the individual should make themselves appear larger and shout at the bear.

“Most of the time, when you show that you’re a human, raise your arms and holler, that bear is gone,” said Traska.

While bears come off as intimidating creatures, Traska reminds people that they are more gentle giants.

“A bear is nothing more than a couple-hundred-pound gray squirrel,” said Traska. “They’re just out there making a living to survive the winter. They’re not the man-killing beasts that people associate them with.”

For more information on black bears, visit the Wisconsin Black Bear Education Center’s website.

